https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805360Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract template vector, speaker event ad for posterMorePremiumID : 3805360View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 23.32 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 23.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllAbstract template vector, speaker event ad for posterMore