https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805409Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract template psd, sale ad for posterMorePremiumID : 3805409View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 157.39 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 157.39 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllAbstract template psd, sale ad for posterMore