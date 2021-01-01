https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805503Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract template psd set, designer ad for posterMorePremiumID : 3805503View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 3505 px | 300 dpi | 333.93 MBA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3505 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllAbstract template psd set, designer ad for posterMore