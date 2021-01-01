https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPotted houseplants frame mockup psd with crumpled paper texture blank spaceMorePremiumID : 3805569View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 94.75 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Potted houseplants frame mockup psd with crumpled paper texture blank spaceMore