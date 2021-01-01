https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805793Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDistance learning education template psd plasticine clay patterned ad bannerMorePremiumID : 3805793View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.2 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.2 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.2 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllDistance learning education template psd plasticine clay patterned ad bannerMore