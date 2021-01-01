https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805874Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFloral business logo template psd in silver metallic fontMorePremium Add-onID : 3805874View personal and business license PSDPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 154.84 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllFloral business logo template psd in silver metallic fontMore