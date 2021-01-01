https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805914Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMetallic gold logo template psd for spa businessMorePremiumID : 3805914View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 168.58 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllMetallic gold logo template psd for spa businessMore