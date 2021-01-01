https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805952Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline houseplant shop template psd with don't miss the dealMorePremiumID : 3805952View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.11 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.11 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontOnline houseplant shop template psd with don't miss the dealMore