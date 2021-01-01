https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805953Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline houseplant shop template vector with 30% off promotionMorePremiumID : 3805953View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.51 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOnline houseplant shop template vector with 30% off promotionMore