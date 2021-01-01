https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806076Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline houseplant shop template psd for indoor plants with sale up to 20% offMorePremiumID : 3806076View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.78 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.78 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload AllOnline houseplant shop template psd for indoor plants with sale up to 20% offMore