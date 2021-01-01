https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806077Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline houseplant shop template psd with enjoy 50% discountMorePremiumID : 3806077View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.99 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.99 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOnline houseplant shop template psd with enjoy 50% discountMore