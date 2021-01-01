https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806091Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline houseplant shop template psd with sale textMorePremiumID : 3806091View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.55 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.55 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllOnline houseplant shop template psd with sale textMore