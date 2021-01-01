https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806120Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPlant parent beginner template vector guideMorePremiumID : 3806120View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 26.18 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 26.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPlant parent beginner template vector guideMore