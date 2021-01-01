https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806144Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPlant parent beginner template psd guide setMorePremiumID : 3806144View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 43.28 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontLibre Franklin by Impallari TypeDownload Libre Franklin fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllPlant parent beginner template psd guide setMore