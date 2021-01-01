https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806394Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline education template psd plasticine clay patterned ad bannerMorePremiumID : 3806394View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.12 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.12 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontOnline education template psd plasticine clay patterned ad bannerMore