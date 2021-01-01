https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806511Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract template psd set for blog banner templateMorePremiumID : 3806511View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 30.19 MBSmall 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllAbstract template psd set for blog banner templateMore