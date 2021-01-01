https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806780Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract plasticine clay template vector cute patterned kids education social media adMorePremiumID : 3806780View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.72 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontAbstract plasticine clay template vector cute patterned kids education social media adMore