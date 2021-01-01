https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3807360Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextKid's online class template vector cute plasticine clay patterned ad banner setMorePremiumID : 3807360View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 282.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2069 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 2957 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllKid's online class template vector cute plasticine clay patterned ad banner setMore