https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3807487Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDepressed high school girl sitting by lockers in hallway with cracked glass effectMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3807487View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 2201 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3300 x 2201 px | 300 dpi | 41.62 MBFree DownloadDepressed high school girl sitting by lockers in hallway with cracked glass effectMore