https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3807736Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline houseplant shop template vector for new collectionMorePremiumID : 3807736View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 56.99 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 56.99 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 56.99 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 56.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload AllOnline houseplant shop template vector for new collectionMore