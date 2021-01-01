https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3807971Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextChristmas Facebook story template vector setMorePremiumID : 3807971View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 55.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1026 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4273 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Slabo 27px by John HudsonDownload Slabo 27px fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllChristmas Facebook story template vector setMore