https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3808014Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHands presenting charity mockup psd for essentials donation campaign remixMorePremiumID : 3808014View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 145.84 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hands presenting charity mockup psd for essentials donation campaign remixMore