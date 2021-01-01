https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3808574Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector style setMorePremiumID : 3808574View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 25.56 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.56 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.56 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllBusiness card template vector style setMore