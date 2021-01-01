https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3808586Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector luxury style setMorePremiumID : 3808586View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 13.88 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.88 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.88 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBusiness card template vector luxury style setMore