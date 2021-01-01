https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3808591Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector feminine style setMorePremiumID : 3808591View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 10.43 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.43 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.43 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontDownload AllBusiness card template vector feminine style setMore