From Room 3003–The Shelton, New York, Looking Northeast (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
From Room 3003–The Shelton, New York, Looking Northeast (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809173

View CC0 License

From Room 3003–The Shelton, New York, Looking Northeast (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

