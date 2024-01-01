rawpixel
Tree Set 3 (1924) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809174

View CC0 License

