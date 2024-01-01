https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809174Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTree Set 3 (1924) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3809174View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 938 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2892 x 2261 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2892 x 2261 px | 300 dpi | 37.45 MBFree DownloadTree Set 3 (1924) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More