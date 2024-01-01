https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809178Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew York from the Shelton (1935) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3809178View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 955 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2312 x 2906 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2312 x 2906 px | 300 dpi | 38.48 MBFree DownloadNew York from the Shelton (1935) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More