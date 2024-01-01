rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809178
New York from the Shelton (1935) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New York from the Shelton (1935) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809178

View CC0 License

New York from the Shelton (1935) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More