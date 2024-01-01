rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809197
Lake George, Oaklawn (1912&ndash;1913) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lake George, Oaklawn (1912–1913) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3809197

View CC0 License

Lake George, Oaklawn (1912–1913) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More