https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809199Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRainbow (1920) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3809199View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 944 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2285 x 2906 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2285 x 2906 px | 300 dpi | 38.03 MBFree DownloadRainbow (1920) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More