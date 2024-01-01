https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGoing to the Post, Morris Park (1904) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3809200View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1021 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2471 x 2904 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2471 x 2904 px | 300 dpi | 41.1 MBFree DownloadGoing to the Post, Morris Park (1904) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More