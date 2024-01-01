https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809209Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOutward Bound, The Mauretania (1910) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3809209View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 966 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2336 x 2901 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2336 x 2901 px | 300 dpi | 38.81 MBFree DownloadOutward Bound, The Mauretania (1910) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More