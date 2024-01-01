rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809213
Georgia O&rsquo;Keeffe&mdash;Neck (1921) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Georgia O’Keeffe—Neck (1921) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809213

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Georgia O’Keeffe—Neck (1921) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More