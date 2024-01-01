rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3809220

View CC0 License

Meeting of Day and Night, Lake George (1896) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

