https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809291
Grasses (1933) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Grasses (1933) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809291

View CC0 License

Grasses (1933) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

