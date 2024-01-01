https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809292Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEquivalents (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3809292View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 932 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2717 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3762 x 4846 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3762 x 4846 px | 300 dpi | 104.35 MBFree DownloadEquivalents (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More