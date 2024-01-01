rawpixel
Songs of the Sky (1924) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3809299

View CC0 License

Songs of the Sky (1924) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

