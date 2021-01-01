https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809698Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector pastel tone setMorePremiumID : 3809698View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 1.27 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.27 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.27 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontBusiness card template vector pastel tone setMore