https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3810706Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFacebook story template vector for black Friday sale setMorePremiumID : 3810706View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 141.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1026 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4273 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontAbril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontAnton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllFacebook story template vector for black Friday sale setMore