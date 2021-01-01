https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3810743Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMen’s leather shoes with polishing tools in vintage styleMorePremiumID : 3810743View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 186.97 MBMen’s leather shoes with polishing tools in vintage styleMore