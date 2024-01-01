https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3813494View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 796 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1708 x 2576 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1708 x 2576 px | 300 dpi | 25.21 MBFree DownloadWoman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More