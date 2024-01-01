rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813500
Woman Holding a Lip Brush (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3813500

View CC0 License

