https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813532Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in a Long Undergarment (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3813532View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 369 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 870 x 2833 px | 300 dpiTIFF 870 x 2833 px | 300 dpi | 14.14 MBFree DownloadWoman in a Long Undergarment (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More