https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813625
Two studies of a seated nude during early 20th century drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3813625

View CC0 License

