rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813660
Yabakei (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Yabakei (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3813660

View CC0 License

Yabakei (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More