Ducks (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Ducks (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

