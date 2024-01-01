rawpixel
New York from the Shelton (1935) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
New York from the Shelton (1935) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain CC0
ID : 
3813984

