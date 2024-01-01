rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813991
The Hand of Man (1902) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Hand of Man (1902) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3813991

View CC0 License

The Hand of Man (1902) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More