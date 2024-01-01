rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814037
An Icy Night, New York (1898) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3814037

View CC0 License

