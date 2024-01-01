https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEllen Koeniger, Lake George (1916) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3814067View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 940 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2742 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4618 x 3618 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4618 x 3618 px | 300 dpi | 95.64 MBFree DownloadEllen Koeniger, Lake George (1916) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More