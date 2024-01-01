rawpixel
Ellen Koeniger, Lake George (1916) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Ellen Koeniger, Lake George (1916) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
3814067

